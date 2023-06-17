 
Saturday June 17, 2023
National

Bodies of coal miners recovered

By Our Correspondent
June 17, 2023

SUKKUR: Bodies of three coal miners were recovered after two days of efforts from the Lakhra coal mines in Jamshoro. The wall of the mine had collapsed on Thursday trapping the miners working there. The miners rescued one, identified as Dilbar, while the bodies of the two brothers identified as Ibrar-ul-Haq and Samiullah Pathan were recovered on Friday. Body of another unidentified miner was also recovered.