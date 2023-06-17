Youth advised never to shy away from difficulties

Islamabad: Former ambassador Najam-us-Saqib has advised the youth to pursue challenges and never shy away from difficulties.

Najam was speaking here at the launch of his book “Obiter Dictum” organised here by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

Najam noted that we could not let pessimism over the currently unfolding internal issues cloud our hopes for a better tomorrow.

He discussed various aspects of his book, especially with respect to the foreign policy orientation of Pakistan and existing challenges in the said domain. The future of Pakistan was meant to be a picture of meritocracy, stability, free of nepotism, and resourcefulness, he added. He commemorated his mother on the occasion and praised her role in fostering the love for reading and writing in him during his early days.

Sohail Mehmood, Director-General, of the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), speaking on the occasion, said that Obiter Dictum was an important addition to the existing discourse on foreign relations and internal challenges confronting Pakistan at present.

The ISS DG said that the scope of the book was quite expansive dealing with all geographical neighbours. The book was not only “deep, profound and rich in character but also satiating” for those fond of literature, philosophy, diplomacy, and international relations, he added.

Aisha Khan, CEO, of the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, complimented Najam’s writing prowess resulting in captivating articles. She said this was a book of its own kind and offered insights on key challenges in a candid and unfiltered writing style.