KP budget to be unveiled on June 20

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Information, Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said on Friday the KP government would present the budget for four months on June 20.
He said this while speaking to the media at the Civil Secretariat, said a handout.
The minister came down hard on the past Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP and flayed it for burdening the province with debt. “Currently, the province has to pay Rs 32 billion with debt with interest”, he added.
