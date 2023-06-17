Shadman PS attack case: ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin bail plea

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday dismissed the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, and 12 other accused in the Shadman police station arson case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar conducted the proceedings. The court dismissed bail petitions of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Arbaaz, Tahir Ghulam Abbas, Zahid, Ali Hamza and others.