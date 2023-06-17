Shadman PS attack case: ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin bail plea

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday dismissed the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, and 12 other accused in the Shadman police station arson case.
ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar conducted the proceedings. The court dismissed bail petitions of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Arbaaz, Tahir Ghulam Abbas, Zahid, Ali Hamza and others.
ISLAMABAD: According to the Economic Survey, the population of Pakistan in 2022 had exceeded 2292 million. According...
LAHORE: A case was on Friday registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab against former federal minister...
ISLAMABAD: Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary of the Board of Investment in the Prime Minister’s Office, will oversee...
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Friday asked K-Electric to reimburse Rs0.0472/unit to...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Development Bank is all set to approve $600 million in project financing for flood-affected...
ISLAMABAD:An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday granted interim bail to TV anchor Sami Ibrahim till July 4, in a case...