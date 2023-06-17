 
Laurels for Pak Army

By Our Correspondent
June 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has secured second position in the International Pace Sticking Competition 2023 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

A total of 16 countries participated in the competition in which five drill sergeants from the Pakistan Army participated. Havaldar Nauman was honoured as the best individual drill sergeant.