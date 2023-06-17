Laurels for Pak Army

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has secured second position in the International Pace Sticking Competition 2023 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom.
A total of 16 countries participated in the competition in which five drill sergeants from the Pakistan Army participated. Havaldar Nauman was honoured as the best individual drill sergeant.
