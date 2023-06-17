Driver injured in firing at Latif Khosa’s house

LAHORE: A driver was injured when unidentified suspects opened fire on the residence of former Punjab governor Sardar Latif Khosa in Defence. According to reports, the unidentified suspects approached the house of the veteran lawyer and senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), firing shots at his residence. As a result, the driver, who was in the garage at the time, sustained a bullet injury and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident, Cantonment SP Awais Shafique arrived at the scene and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. IGP Usman Anwar has taken note of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. Preliminary investigation indicates that at least seven shots were fired at the house, using both handguns and rifles. The police are currently working to identify the suspects and determine their mode of transportation.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the firing incident.In a statement, President Barrister Abid S. Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir expressed their support for the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the independence of the judiciary. They said Sardar Abdul Latif Khan Khosa, being an advocate of the Supreme Court and a member of SCBA, makes the incident of firing at his residence even more concerning for the association.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the president said that Sardar Abdul Latif Khan Khosa is one of the few remaining independent and fearless voices advocating for the rule of law, civilian supremacy, judicial independence, and against civilian trials in military courts. The attack on his residence sends a threatening message to the legal community, discouraging them from exercising their right to freedom of speech without fear of reprisal.

The incident clearly illustrates the prevailing anarchy in the country, where the Constitution is repeatedly violated by failing to hold elections within the mandated timeframe set by the Constitution and orders of the Supreme Court.

In the event of a failure to arrest the culpirts, the SCBA has announced a nationwide full-day strike on June 19, 2023 (Monday), in solidarity with Sardar Abdul Latif Khan Khosa and to demonstrate its complete support during this challenging time.