Man kills wife over ‘honour’

LAHORE: A man stabbed his wife to death reportedly over honour in the Sundar area.

The suspect identified as Abdul Ghaffar doubted his wife. On the day of the incident, he after an exchange of hot words attacked him with knife. The victim received serious injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man had died under suspicious circumstances in the Sherakot area.

The victim identified as Intizar Hussain was shifted to hospital two days back when his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment. His family alleged that the victim was electrocuted to death. Police said that they were investigating the matter. The cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

Biker hit to death: A 14-year-old boy died in a road accident in the Shalimar area.

The victim was riding a bike and going somewhere.

As he reached near Bhogiwal, a speeding trailor ran over the motorcyclist. He received injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Body of missing boy found: Body of a 14-year-old man who had gone missing from Data Darbar two days back was recovered from River Ravi.

The victim was identified as Umar. He reportedly had gone missing two days back.

His father had registered a case of his abduction in Data Darbar police station.

Two youths die in accident: Two youths died when their speeding bike rammed into Kalma Chowk underpass on Friday morning.

The bike driver lost control over the bike due to overspeeding. The bike rammed into the underpass at Kalma Chowk, as a result, the bike rider and the pillion rider, yet to be identified, fell on the road and sustained fatal injuries.

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced brought dead. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

In another incident reported in Kahna, a five-year-old child had died after falling into a manhole.

The victim identified as Faizan had slipped into a manhole in Naz Town. Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt sympathies to the grief-stricken families of the two youths.

Meanwhile, the CM has expressed deep grief over the death of a child due to falling in a manhole in Kahna and sought a report from the commissioner. He ordered to hold a thorough investigation to determine the individuals responsible for the negligence that led to this unfortunate incident.