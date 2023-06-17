 
close
Saturday June 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Four hurt in cylinder blast

By Bureau report
June 17, 2023

PESHAWAR: Four people of a family including two women were wounded in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Gulberg locality on Friday.Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that ambulances and fire brigade vehicle were rushed when fire erupted after a gas cylinder blast in a house. The fire was put off while four wounded people including two women were shifted to a hospital.