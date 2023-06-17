FCA for April: Nepra asks K-Electric to reimburse Rs 0.047/unit to clients in June bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday asked K-Electric to reimburse a meagre Rs0.0472/unit to its clients in June 2023 on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCAs) for April 2023.

The Karachi-based utility had sought permission from Nepra to collect an additional Rs0.489 per unit in the June 2023 bills. Following Nepra’s decision, K-Electric will refund Rs72 million to its clients. The power regulator, chaired by Tauseef H. Farooqi, conducted public hearings on May 30, with Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Mathar Niaz Rana, and Ms Amina Ahmed, members of Nepra were also present.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, this adjustment will apply to all user categories of K-Electric, except lifeline power consumers, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS). Domestic consumers with Time of Use (ToU) meters, regardless of their consumption level, will also benefit from this adjustment.

During the hearings, a Nepra official revealed that K-Electric generated electricity in April 2023 at a cost of Rs23.03 per unit from its own resources, while the cost of electricity received from the national grid was Rs10.47 per unit. K-Electric, in a statement, highlighted that FCAs are approved by NEPRA and applied according to the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan.