Rs303m smuggled cigarettes seized

LAHORE: Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 million were seized during a 10-day crackdown by the Customs Intelligence.

Under the guidance of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and the supervision of Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Customs officials seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 303 million in countrywide operations. The largest catch has been effected in Balochistan where the Customs Intelligence seized 4,280,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes valuing Rs 114.2 million, whereas in Sindh, eight operations resulted in seizure of 1,420,700 sticks of high-end brands of cigarettes valuing Rs 69.7 million. Similarly, during intelligence-based operations in Punjab, Customs officials seized 1,294,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes valuing Rs 75.3 million.

Likewise, the KP Customs Intelligence seized 1,155,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes valuing Rs 43.9 million. During the last 20 days, Customs officials seized 8,149,700 sticks of smuggled cigarettes valuing Rs 303 million. This takes the tally of seizures of smuggled cigarettes in 2022-23 to 33,994,850 sticks valuing Rs 1324 million.