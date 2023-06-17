Man caught carrying 12kg hashish in car jailed for life

KARACHI: A sessions court has handed down life imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of drugs.

Nida Muhammad was found guilty of carrying 12 kilogrammes of hashish in his car within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station in January 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge (South) Hatim Aziz Solangi imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the convict, and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional two-month imprisonment.

The judge said that since the accused had been behind bars since his arrest, he would be entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), meaning that the period he has already spent in the prison will be deducted from his jail term.

Noting that the investigating officer handed over the vehicle, a case property, without the court’s permission, the judge ordered the deputy inspector general (DIG) South to initiate an inquiry against him over his conduct.

According to the prosecution, on January 30, 2022, a police party during snap checking intercepted a car near Submarine Chowrangi on Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Road.