PM, others appealed for treatment of woman

PESHAWAR: A distressed citizen man from Peshawar has made a passionate appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP government, Bahra Town chief Malik Riaz Hussain and other philanthropists to help him with the treatment of his wife who is suffering from a serious disease.

Mansoor Hayat, son of Muhammad Hayat, told reporters that his wife, Shakila Mansoor has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and the doctors have advised liver transplant for her.The man said he has spent all what he had on his hand to pay the cost of the treatment incurred so far.

“But a liver transplant entails a high financial cost which is beyond my affordability,” said Mansoor Hayat who said he had very limited resources.He appealed to the federal, KP governments and other philanthropists to help him in getting his wife treated. The needy family can be contacted at cell phone: 0300 594 0104.

Bank Account details are as under: Title of Account: Mansoor Hayat

CNIC No: 17301-1498317-1 Account No 000282974781

United Bank Limited (UBL) Qissa Khwani Branch, Peshawar City Branch Code 0663.