One killed in police encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man accused of attempted murder and theft was killed in an encounter in the limits of the Kulachi Police Station here on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the cops from the Kulachi Police Station launched a search operation at a forested area about the presence of two accused Mohammad Ramazan and Ashfaq, who were wanted in connection with attempted murder and robbery cases.

During the search operation, the sources said that the accused lying in wait opened fire on the raiding party, hitting the police van carrying the cops, who remained unhurt. However, the accused fled the area when the police returned the fire. Afterwards, the cops conducted a search operation at the forested area during which they found the body of the accused Ashfaq along with a 30-bore pistol and a hand-grenade. The accused Ashfaq was wanted by the police for attempted murder and robbery.