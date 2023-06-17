Official authorised to utilise school funds

MIRANSHAH: The Board of Governors of Governor Model High School Miranshah has authorised the deputy commissioner North Waziristan to utilise the Rs10 million meant for the renovation of the school.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the Board of Governors of Governor Model High School Miranshah. Rahmat Salam Khattak, Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education chaired the meeting.

Colonel Saud (G-1/IS 7 Division Miranshah), Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department Abdul Akram, and officials from the KP Finance Department attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to authorise Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Khattak to utilise the Rs10 million meant for the renovation of the Governor Model School Miranshah.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that he would spare no effort to address the issues being faced by the students besides undertaking other welfare initiatives. Rahmat Salam Khattak granted the authorisation to utilise the allocated funds for the renovation initiatives.