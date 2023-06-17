Afghan transporters complain about heavy fines

PESHAWAR: The Afghan transporters on Friday asked the prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to take notice of the heavy fines and tickets being issued to them.

Speaking at a press conference here, Afghan Transporters Association Pakistan president Muhammad Noor Ahmadzai, All KP Transport and Adda Owner Association chairman Liaquat Ali Khan, and others said that transporters were being harassed in the import and export of goods.

They said that traffic police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Attock imposed heavy fines on the transporters without any reason.

They said that the transporters received challans on Ring Road in Peshawar and at two points in the Nowshera district. They said similar practice was being followed on the Kohat-Hangu-Parachinar road.

They said that a contractor had installed weight machines on the Kohat-Parachinar Road and forced the transporters to weigh their vehicles despite fulfilling all the legal requirements to extort money from them.

They alleged that the government officials and such contractors minted money from the transporters and harassed the drivers.

They said that transporters were forced to pay agriculture tax which could not be collected on export or import goods. They said that transporters were made to pay thousands of rupees illegally to officials of different departments on a single truck without giving any receipt.

They said that senior government officials had been informed in writing on several occasions but no action had been taken.

They asked the government to provide protection to the transporters and take steps to compensate the families of the drivers who died in the Torkham incident recently.