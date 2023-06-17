Funds released to set up forensic lab, meeting told

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Justice Committee was informed on Friday that a piece of land had been acquired in Hayatabad and funds released for the establishment of the state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory there.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali chaired the 11th meeting of the Provincial Justice Committee at its secretariat here.

PHC registrar, advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inspector general of police, IG Prisons, SMBR, additional chief secretary, secretary Law, secretary Home, joint secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and others attended the meeting, said a press release.

The implementation status of the decisions taken in the previous meeting was also reviewed. The Chair expressed satisfaction over implementation of the decisions and directed the departments about partial implementation of some matters.

The Offenders Management System and data integration of Justice Sector Stakeholders was also on the agenda. The Committee was apprised that a Technical Working Group (TWG) had been constituted after deliberations and meetings.

It was informed that certain recommendations were made about data entry of the documents. The Police Department and the Information Technology Wing of the PHC would ensure introducing the feature of accessibility of data to the Presiding Officers of the courts.

The establishment of Shelter Homes and Dar-ul-Aman also came under discussion. The secretary Social Welfare informed the meeting that the Shelter Homes had been established and working on regular basis in eight districts.

The IG Police informed the Committee that the security measures had been put in place at all the court premises in KP and foolproof security had been provided to the Judicial Officer working in North Waziristan.

The Committee was informed that the Home Department would coordinate with the Public Health Engineering Department for provision of clean drinking water in District Jail Karak.

Similarly, the matter regarding shifting of the internment centre from Lakki Marwat Jail was in process and the inmates will soon be shifted to it.

The secretary Home informed the meeting that funds had been released for the provision of

drinking water facility in the newly constructed Hangu Jail.

The vice-chairman KP Bar Council was asked to take on board the bar members to prioritize the cases of under trial prisoners.