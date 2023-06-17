Dengue outbreak: MDM donates mosquito nets, hygiene kits to relief dept

PESHAWAR: Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit expressed his profound appreciation for the invaluable support and coordinated efforts of Médecins du Monde (MDM) in anticipation of a potential dengue outbreak in the province.

Speaking at a special event held at the PDMA Humanitarian Response Facility in Jalozai, Abdul Basit commended the MDM for actively raising awareness across the province.

A press release said the MDM had generously donated a total of 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 hygiene kits to the Relief Department. These essential supplies will play a critical role in safeguarding public health.

Secretary Abdul Basit emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts between government departments and international organisations like MDM in effectively addressing public health challenges. He further acknowledged the unwavering dedication and commitment of MDM in providing timely support and conducting mass awareness campaigns.

The donated mosquito nets and hygiene kits would be strategically distributed to high-risk areas identified by the Relief Department. The distribution will be carried out by the attached bodies, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense, with the aim of reducing dengue transmission and promoting proper hygiene practices among residents.