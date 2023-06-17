Govt urged to declare Baffa-Pakhal calamity-hit

MANSEHRA: The farmers on Friday demanded the government to declare Baffa-Pakhal a calamity-hit tehsil as the tobacco crops were destroyed in recent hailstorms.

“Our standing tobacco crops have been destroyed by the hailstorm and the government should declare the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil as a calamity-hit and announce a relief package for affected growers,” Rustom Khan, the president of Anjuman-i-Kashkarain, told reporters after visiting the affected areas. He said that heavy downpours followed by the hailstorm in Baffa-Pakhal and the rest of the district left tobacco crops destroyed as a result of which growers had suffered huge financial losses. “We would also meet with the deputy commissioner and apprise him of the situation on the ground and ask him to initiate a damages survey so that the government could declare most affected Baffa-Pakhal tehsil as a calamity-hit,” Khan said.

A group of affected tobacco growers also appealed to the government through the media to launch a survey of damaged tobacco crops and compensate them financially so that they could stand on their feet financially.