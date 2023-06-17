CM’s aide vows to revitalise Mukha in KP

PESHAWAR: In an effort to revive Mukha (archery), Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Matiullah Khan Marwat on Tuesday pledged the government would spare no effort to promote this historic sport and include it in the provincial sports calendar in the upcoming provincial budget.

“I am impressed by the performance of the players. I will do all in my power to promote this sport,” he said during the prize distribution ceremony of the annual late Misal Khan Kaka Provincial Amn Mukha Tournament 2023 in Katlang, Mardan.

The initiative aims to facilitate the organisation of archery tournaments under the supervision and financial cooperation of the provincial sports department.

Matiullah Marwat was chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony while senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader Syed Masoom Shah Bacha chaired the event. Besides other guests, ANP leader and former MPA Gohar Ali Shah Bacaha, ANP Katlang tehsil president Bin Yameen, Master Gohar Shah, journalists Hassan Khan and Mushtaq Yusufzai also attended the ceremony.

Twenty teams from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Attock and Rawalpindi in Punjab participated in the tournament.

The final match of the tournament witnessed an intense competition between Laachi Zaman Shamozai and Sadiq Alam Shamozai teams.

Laachi Zaman Shamozai emerged victorious, securing a well-deserved win with a margin of 5 points, thereby claiming the trophy of the annual provincial Archery Tournament.

The team “Pak Kia Swabi” achieved the third position, showcasing their exceptional skills. Acknowledging the outstanding performances during the tournament, Tahirullah Shamozai was declared the Man of the Tournament from team Sadiq Alam Shamozai, while Wali Gul of team Laachi Zaman Shamozai was honoured with the title of Man of the Match.

Matiullah Khan Marwat emphasised the importance of preserving culture, language, and ancestral traditions, stating that nations that uphold these values progress and flourish. He further highlighted the positive impact of sports on physical well-being and mental development.

Recognising the potential of sports in redirecting the youth towards a more constructive path, he stressed the need to populate sports fields to combat aimlessness, negative influences, and the scourge of addiction.

To demonstrate the government’s support and appreciation, Matiullah Khan Marwat announced a grant of Rs2000,00 for the organising committee and Rs10,000 in cash for the Humdard Welfare Organization.

Syed Masoom Shah Bacha appreciated the efforts of the organising committee for arranging such an important event.

“This is really encouraging to see that our people are sports lovers and had preserved their historic and traditional sports. I am happy that the tournament is named after peace that shows the Pakhtuns are peace-loving people,” Syed Masoom Shah Bacha said.

President Provincial Mukha (Archery) Organising Committee Amjad Hussain Yusufzai spoke about the past and present status of Mukha, saying the oldest sport initially started in the Arab world later reached to the sub-continent and then became an identity of the Yusufzai tribe.

“This sport was initially restricted to a few villages in Katlang, Buner and Swabi. It was due to the hectic efforts of late renowned journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai that this sport is now being played in the entire province,” he said.

He also contributed by awarding twenty Rs20,000 to the Laachi Zaman team, Rs15,000 to the Sadiq Alam Shamozai team securing the second position, Rs10,000 to the third-position holder team Pak Kia Swabi, Rs7,000 to the Man of the Tournament Tahirullah Shamozai, Rs5,000 to the Man of the Match Shamozai, and Rs10,000 in cash to the local organization, Humdard Welfare Organization. Hassan Khan, Director Programmes AVT Khyber, announced an additional Rs10,000 in cash for the organising committee.