JI protests against Karachi mayor polls

Islamabad:Like other parts of the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged protest demonstrations in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad against alleged rigging and use of force during elections of Karachi mayor which were held on Thursday.
JI Islamabad naib ameer Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, Malik Abdul Aziz and Maulana Ameer Usman led a protest rally in front of National Press Club (NPC).
The JI leaders while condemning alleged rigging in Karachi Mayor elections said that Jamaat leadership would continue constitutional and legal struggle to get the mandate which was snatched from its candidates for Mayor-ship and Deputy Mayor-ship of Karachi.
Another protest rally which was held on Murree Road was led by JI Rawalpindi secretary general Attiqur Rehman Abbasi, naib ameer Syed Uzair Hamid, Syed Arshad Farooq, Raza Shah and others.
