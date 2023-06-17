Child protection mechanisms to be strengthened

Islamabad:In order to collaborate on child protection initiatives across the province of Punjab, The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Government of Punjab, have signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU).

The LOU was signed by Waqas Dar, Acting Country Director of IRC, and Ms. Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, in attendance were the representatives of IRC & CPWB.

This collaboration signifies the shared vision of both organizations to develop synergies in order to strengthen child protection systems in Punjab and extend quality services to vulnerable segments of society, with a particular focus on children in the labour force, out of school children, and House Holds led by children. IRC pilot initiative of strengthening case management and case referral system in the districts of Rajanpur & DG Khan have been evolved in close collaboration of CPWB with the financial support of UNICEF.

IRC and CPWB aim to work collaboratively to address the pressing needs of children and create a safer and more inclusive environment for children in Punjab.

Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson of CPWB, Government of Punjab, speaking on this occasion opined "Children are the future of our nation, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure their safety, well-being, and access to quality services. This collaboration will pave way for addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by vulnerable children and their families, ultimately leading to a brighter and more secure future for them.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Waqas Dar, Acting Country Director IRC, stated, "IRC is delighted to join hands with CPWB, Government of Punjab, in our shared commitment to protect children facing vulnerabilities. Through this collaboration, we aim to make a significant difference in their lives and create lasting change in Punjab."

The signing of this LOU marks an important milestone in the efforts of IRC and CPWB to strengthen child protection mechanisms and extend vital services to those in need. Through the combined expertise, resources, and commitment of both organizations, the collaboration is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of children in Punjab.