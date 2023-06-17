Project for PWDs’ welfare

Islamabad:Inclusion of People with Disabilities (PWDs) in every walk of life can lead to an inclusive society. To ensure their inclusion in Pakistan’s job market, Sightsavers and Pakistan Business Disability Network (PBDN) organised an employers’ meetup project.

The PBDN is an employer led platform, established to facilitate the inclusion of persons with disabilities and ensure the workplace diversity in Pakistan.

This meet-up was organised under the Futuremakers, funded by Standard Chartered Bank, to introduce employers with PBDN, highlight challenges persons with disabilities face while accessing employment and the role of employers towards disability inclusion.

While addressing the audience, country director Sightsavers Pakistan Syeda Munazza Gillani shared the findings of recent labour market assessment which identified the need of improving employers' disability confidence and job readiness of youth with disabilities. She urged the employers to join Pakistan Business and Disability Network to ensure inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in job market.

Syed Nazar Ali, secretary general PBDN/EFP said that inclusion of youth with disabilities goes beyond corporate responsibility as this is about their right to decent employment. He added that EFP is committed to promote inclusion of youth with disabilities into employment and PBDN will help employers improving their disability confidence through capacity building workshops, conducting disability assessment of workplaces and suggesting actions to improve access for all.

Itfaq Khaliq Khan, senior program manager Sightsavers facilitated a session to explore the challenges employers face while employing youth with disabilities and how PDBN can help employers in addressing these challenges.

Naureel Abbas, president, Team Dreams the Art of Living said, “decent job opportunities for all especially for persons with disabilities are very important so that they are not exposed to any social or economic discrimination”. He further added, inclusion of youth with disabilities will contribute towards the achievement of SDG 8 and UNCRPD.

The employers meet-up was attended by 50 companies. Sightsavers believe that inclusive employment opportunities can be linked to inclusive and sustained economic growth on the basis that it creates a free and fair platform for all, which is devoid of their age, race, gender, and diversified abilities to have access to jobs, which can spur economic growth.