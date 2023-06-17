 
Saturday June 17, 2023
Islamabad

Death anniversary

June 17, 2023

Islamabad‘Quran Khwani’ for departed soul of Syed Shaukat Ali Shah on his first death anniversary, who died on 28 June 2022, will be held tomorrow (Sunday), at House no.12, Street 74-A, Sector E-11/3, Services Society, at 5:30 p.m., says a press release.