Significance of super foods highlighted

LAHORE:Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences organised an awareness seminar on ‘Super foods: The food and medicine of future’ in its seminar room on Friday.

Lesco Chairman and former minister Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, super foods expert Dr Shahzad Ahmad Basra, faculty members and students were present.

The seminar showcased an array of super foods, including berries, quinoa, chia seeds, moringa and turmeric.

In his address, Hafiz Nauman said that awareness regarding super foods was the need of the hour for good health. He lauded the efforts of Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences for promoting super foods. He also visited the food stalls which were set up by the students. In his keynote address, Dr Shahzad shed light on the scientific evidence supporting the positive impact of super foods on overall health and well-being. He provided practical tips on how to incorporate super foods into their daily meals.

Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider praised the speakers and experts who shared their knowledge and expertise in the seminar. He thanked the chief guest Hafiz Nauman for his presence. He also extended gratitude to the committee on organising such awareness seminar. Renowned nutritionist Dr Zain also emphasised the role of super foods in combating chronic diseases and boosting the immune system.

The seminar also featured a live panel discussion, allowing participants to engage with experts and ask questions about the best ways to integrate super foods into their dietary routines. On this occasion, the students prepared different dishes from super foods.