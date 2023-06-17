Low bids yet again in auction of Alhamra Cafeteria articles

LAHORE:The second round of the open auction process for the service counter of cafeteria hall number one and two of Lahore Arts Council and Alhamra Tuck Shop Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Friday but once again, the auction process could not be completed due to low bids. The auction process started under the supervision of the Executive Director of LAC Saleem Sagar and other Alhamra officers. Bidders, firms and companies' representatives participated in the auction. As per rules and regulations mentioned in the ad, the third attempt at the open auction will be held on June 19 at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.
