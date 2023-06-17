Call to address domestic workers’ issues, raise wages

LAHORE:A public demonstration was organised in connection with International Domestic Workers Day under the auspices of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) outside the Lahore Press Club on Friday.

The participants demanded the implementation of Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 in letter in spirit. They said Punjab govt should frame rules of business without further delay for effective implementation of the law, register domestic workers with PESSI, issue social security cards to workers and increase their wages in proportion to the rising inflation.

The barely minimum wages don’t commensurate with their work output, they said. A large number of women domestic workers and leaders of Women Domestic Workers Union joined the demonstration followed by a seminar held at Lahore Press Club. The participants were chanting slogans and carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands in favour of domestic workers.

Speaking at the seminar, Executive Director WISE Ms Bushra Khaliq said the women domestic workers are particularly vulnerable to discrimination in respect of working conditions, terms of employment and to other abuses of human rights. They are forced to face issues like long and unlimited working hours, violence and multiple forms of abuse at work, forced/child labour, lack of minimum wage, labour inspection and law enforcement etc, she added. A social researcher Abdul Khaliq demanded the government provide effective means and procedures for domestic workers to report labour abuses, unfair dismissals and violations of their rights. He stressed the need for amendments in the law providing complaint and rehabilitation mechanisms for minor domestic workers once they are recovered and rescued from the workplace.

He said, ILO has defined domestic work as the form of modern slavery and elimination of modern slavery by 2030 is part of Goal 8 of the Sustainable Development Goals of which Pakistan is a party, he said adding that Pakistan should ratify ILO Convention-189.

President of the DWs union Shehnaz Ajmal and general secretary Shazia Saeed urged the Labour Department to register their union at earliest. Maternity leave for women domestic workers be made 12 weeks instead of six weeks, they demanded.