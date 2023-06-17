LDA, housing schemes’ building rules discussed

LAHORE:A delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) called on Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday.

In the meeting, the Abad leaders discussed the building and zoning regulations of LDA and private housing schemes and presented their suggestions for improvement in the rules. They said that building regulations and private scheme rules should be made user-friendly for the real estate sector and citizens. They said that more than 50 industries are associated with the construction sector and new projects in the city would create job opportunities and boost the overall economic cycle of the society.

It was decided in the meeting that the provincial capital will be made more beautiful with the support of private sector. It was also decided to form a working group to work jointly to evaluate the proposals presented by Abad members. In the meeting, proposals were also presented to set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure the provision of better facilities to citizens living in private housing societies.

Commissioner Lahore, on this occasion, said that the laws would be improved with the experience of private sector and easy environment will be provided to businesspersons and citizens.

Renowned social worker Gohar Ijaz, Lesco Chairman Hafiz Nauman, Chairman North Region Abad Sultan Gohar, Secretary Abad Kamran Shuja, Member LDA governing body Engineer Akbar Sheikh and others participated in the meeting.

AC Usman Ghani, Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmir Iqbal, Chief Metropolitan Planning officer Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas were present in the meeting.