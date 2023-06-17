‘Preparations made to handle monsoon rains’

LAHORE:Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir along with Special Secretary Housing Muhammad Tayyab Farid arrived at Wasa head office.

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed gave him briefing on monsoon preparations and digital complaint monitoring dashboard. He said that Wasa Lahore had completed the second cycle of drain desalination operation. Despite 155mm of rain recorded at Qartaba Chowk yesterday, timely drainage of rainwater was made possible, he said. Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir issued instructions to Wasa Lahore to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible. On the occasion, the provincial minister gave instructions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for rainwater drainage. The minister said that in view of more rains Wasa should be ready all the time.