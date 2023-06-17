‘Preparations made to handle monsoon rains’

LAHORE:Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir along with Special Secretary Housing Muhammad Tayyab Farid arrived at Wasa head office.
Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed gave him briefing on monsoon preparations and digital complaint monitoring dashboard. He said that Wasa Lahore had completed the second cycle of drain desalination operation. Despite 155mm of rain recorded at Qartaba Chowk yesterday, timely drainage of rainwater was made possible, he said. Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir issued instructions to Wasa Lahore to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible. On the occasion, the provincial minister gave instructions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for rainwater drainage. The minister said that in view of more rains Wasa should be ready all the time.
LAHORE:Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences organised an awareness seminar on ‘Super foods: The food...
LAHORE:Thesis Display by the final year students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design opened at its campus...
LAHORE: The administration of the University of Management and Technology celebrated the varsity’s 33rd anniversary...
LAHORE:The second round of the open auction process for the service counter of cafeteria hall number one and two of...
LAHORE:A public demonstration was organised in connection with International Domestic Workers Day under the auspices...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir Friday said the PHEC had decided to make the...