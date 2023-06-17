Banks asked to control fake calls on 15

LAHORE:Managing Director PSCA M Kamran Khan chaired an important meeting of top officials of private banks in Punjab Safe State Authority (PSCA) on Friday.
The senior officials of 11 private banks were briefed about intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks. The data of 99.99% fake calls received from private banks during last three years was shared with the senior officials.
Kamran sensitised the bank officials to take necessary steps to normalise the bank alarm system to control fake complaints on emergency 15 number. He said that more than 100 fake emergency calls are being made by private banks on emergency 15 on a daily basis. Kamran said that the details of branches making fake calls will also be shared with the banks on a monthly basis so that targeted action can be taken against them.
LAHORE:Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences organised an awareness seminar on ‘Super foods: The food...
LAHORE:Thesis Display by the final year students of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design opened at its campus...
LAHORE: The administration of the University of Management and Technology celebrated the varsity’s 33rd anniversary...
LAHORE:The second round of the open auction process for the service counter of cafeteria hall number one and two of...
LAHORE:A public demonstration was organised in connection with International Domestic Workers Day under the auspices...
LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir Friday said the PHEC had decided to make the...