Banks asked to control fake calls on 15

LAHORE:Managing Director PSCA M Kamran Khan chaired an important meeting of top officials of private banks in Punjab Safe State Authority (PSCA) on Friday.

The senior officials of 11 private banks were briefed about intentional fake alarm calls on emergency 15 from their banks. The data of 99.99% fake calls received from private banks during last three years was shared with the senior officials.

Kamran sensitised the bank officials to take necessary steps to normalise the bank alarm system to control fake complaints on emergency 15 number. He said that more than 100 fake emergency calls are being made by private banks on emergency 15 on a daily basis. Kamran said that the details of branches making fake calls will also be shared with the banks on a monthly basis so that targeted action can be taken against them.