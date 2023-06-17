Nine family members caught at airports for smuggling heroin abroad

Personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday apprehended nine members of a family, including three women, involved in smuggling heroin abroad.

ANF operations took place at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and Islamabad International Airport based on crucial intelligence provided by the agency.

According to the ANF spokesperson, intelligence reports indicated the involvement of a family in drug smuggling, with specific information suggesting that they were concealing heroin capsules inside their stomachs. ANF personnel at both airports initiated thorough checks on passengers heading abroad, focusing their attention on the targeted family.

During the screening process, the authorities grew suspicious of a family boarding a flight bound for Bahrain. The family was detained for interrogation, leading to the arrest of all nine members. The suspects later admitted to carrying drug-filled capsules inside their stomachs.

As a precautionary measure, the individuals were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, where the capsules were recovered. In total, the ANF seized 575 heroin-filled capsules and 159 capsules containing methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, from the accused. The confiscated drugs weighed about 3 kilograms of heroin and 788 grams of ice.

The ANF spokesperson said the arrested individuals hailed from Peshawar, Mardan, and Charsadda, and were attempting to travel to Bahrain via flight PK-187.

In a related development, the ANF conducted an operation at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, resulting in the seizure of an additional 91 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger’s stomach. The heroin weighed around 1.17kg. Based on information provided by the suspect, authorities apprehended an accomplice who was present at the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that the detained individuals belong to a drug cartel that specialises in smuggling narcotics to foreign countries. The suspects, who are residents of Lahore, were about to board a flight to China. Cases have been registered against all the accused under the Narcotics Act, and further investigations are currently under way.