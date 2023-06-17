KMC to establish fire station at KU

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday announced plans to construct a fire station on the premises of the University of Karachi (KU). In addition to building the fire station, the KMC would also provide training to the KU staff members, enabling them and the fire brigade department to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, the KMC Administrator, emphasised the need for more fire departments in the rapidly growing city. The proposed fire station at the university would not only serve the campus but also nearby localities, ensuring a prompt response to unfortunate incidents. Rehman visited the university to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the transfer of an ambulance, a fire engine, one coaster, and three mobile vans to the KU. The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Council Room of the KU Vice Chancellor Secretariat, where Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the KU Vice Chancellor, and the KMC administrator officially handed over the vehicles to the KU Transport Unit. Rehman, stated that the university attracts students from all over the country, and the KMC was committed to providing maximum support to the university in order to facilitate its students.

He highlighted that in Western countries, public sector universities were considered the face of the city, and all stakeholders come forward to support them. He expressed hope that a similar culture of support would help Pakistani universities overcome their shortcomings. In response, Iraqi expressed his gratitude for the personal interest shown by the administrator in providing support to the varsity . He shared that the KU had already received 10 refurbished point buses due to the KMC Administrator's involvement, and now the campus was receiving various vehicles.

Dr Iraqi welcomed the announcement of the KMC's plans to construct a fire station on the campus and provide training to KU employees, confirming that the university would allocate land for the project. Dr Iraqi further revealed that the KU Transport Unit had been instructed by Rehman to inspect and select vehicles that were no longer in use. After thorough inspection, several vehicles were chosen for the campus.

The KU Transport Unit would undertake the necessary repairs, and the vehicles would soon be fully functional. The VC said that while the vehicles were not new, the university would utilise its limited resources to restore them.