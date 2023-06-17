Man caught carrying 12kg hashish in car jailed for life

A sessions court has handed down life imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of drugs.

Nida Muhammad was found guilty of carrying 12 kilogrammes of hashish in his car within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station in January 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge (South) Hatim Aziz Solangi imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the convict, and in case of failure to pay the fine, he would have to undergo additional two-month imprisonment.

The judge said that since the accused had been behind bars since his arrest, he would be entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), meaning that the period he has already spent in the prison will be deducted from his jail term.

Noting that the investigating officer handed over the vehicle, a case property, without the court’s permission, the judge ordered the deputy inspector general (DIG) South to initiate an inquiry against him over his conduct.

“Though during course of evidence, the said vehicle was produced before this court and was identified by the witnesses, it is the trial court which has to regulate the case property. In these circumstances, this court is of the opinion that investigation officer has acted in share contempt and violation,” he added.

According to the prosecution, on January 30, 2022, a police party during snap checking intercepted a car near Submarine Chowrangi on Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Road.

During search of the vehicle, it said, a plastic bag containing 10 packets of charas (hashish) was found, which weighed 12 kilogrammes.

The state prosecutor argued that the huge quantity of drugs was seized from the possession of the accused, which directly connected him with the crime. In his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the accused, however, denied the allegations of the prosecution and stated that he was innocent and had falsely been implicated in the present case. An FIR was registered under Section 6/9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2021.