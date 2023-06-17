No one can stop PPP from serving Karachi, Sharjeel tells PA

The people of Karachi are dealing with the rampant street crime, but gone are the days when they had to face strikes, dead bodies stuffed in gunny bags, extortion and arson.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made these remarks on Friday as he spoke at the Sindh Assembly while taking part in the debate on the proposed provincial budget.

He was responding to earlier speeches in the House made by opposition legislators of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) who had berated the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government, especially in the urban parts of the province.

The information minister claimed that the civic facilities available to the residents of Karachi were not available to the dwellers of other districts of the province. “No one could dare stop us

from serving this city. Karachi has always been an integral part of Sindh and it will remain so in the future as well,” he said.

He added that whoever in the past made any attempt to separate Karachi from the rest of Sindh was confined to London.

Memon told the concerned lawmakers that Karachi was going to become the only city in the country where a ‘pink’ cab service would be launched for the women passengers.

He said the Red Line and Yellow Line sections of the Bus Rapid Transit Service were being built in Karachi. “It is our job to serve the people of Karachi as one could see that the city has the best public healthcare facilities compared to any part of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He informed the House that the Sindh government had launched over 25 satellite facilities of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in different parts of the province. He added the PPP’s Sindh government had been doing its best to safeguard human lives by establishing modern health facilities.

He said the political parties whose politics was based on hatred were getting shrunk day by day. “It is our desire to end the politics of hatred,” he remarked.

The information minister said that the floods of last year had damaged over two million houses in the province and the provincial government had started the process of rebuilding all those residential structures.

He claimed that Pakistan would not have been able to grow wheat had the Sindh government not decided to increase the procurement price of the essential food crop to Rs4,000 per 40 kilogrammes.

He told the concerned lawmakers that it was utterly wrong to assume that feudal lords were the prime beneficiaries of the decision of the Sindh government to increase the procurement price of wheat. He said that up to 50 per cent share in the proceeds of sugar cane and wheat crops went to the small growers in the province.

He said the MQM had decided to boycott the last local government polls in the province of its own free will. The ruling PPP would have wholeheartedly welcomed had the MQM decided to contest the elections, Memon added.

MQM-Pakistan lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hassan, while taking part in the general discussion in the House, said the people of Karachi had never stopped the Sindh government from spending money to uplift rural areas of the province.

He added that the public expenditure of the Sindh government was nowhere seen in the province. He said the rulers of the province should not go outside the country for getting treatment if the public healthcare facilities of the province were genuinely state-of-the-art.

He told that none of the government-run schools in his constituency in Karachi was in an ideal condition.

The MQM-P lawmaker asked the Sindh government to inform the House about the steps it had taken to rein in what he called the mafia of the private schools in Karachi.

“Why this mafia has been as unbridled as a student has to face a highly embarrassing situation on non-payment of fee,” he said. Hassan said that he was not able to face the people in his constituency due to their pressing issues.