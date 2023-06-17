NCC plans dialogues to prepare textbooks for seven religious minorities

The National Curriculum Council (NCC) has decided to initiate a series of policy dialogues with seven religious minorities in relation to preparing “standards” and “model textbooks” regarding the religious education of the minority faiths.

Dialogues will be held in Islamabad on June 19 with the Bahai community, in Islamabad on June 20 for Buddhism, in Lahore on June 22 with Sikh community, in Lahore on June 23 with the Christian community, in Chitral on June 26 with the Kalasha community, on July 5 in Karachi for Zoroastrianism, and on July 5 in Karachi with the Hindu community.

According to a letter of Maryam Chaghtai, director of the National Curriculum Council, a curriculum has been prepared for the religious education of seven minority faiths — Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Bahai, Kalasha, Zoroastrianism and Buddhism — in the country.

Currently, textbooks on Christianity, Bahai and Zoroastrianism (grades 1 to 5), and Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Kalasha (grades 1 to 3) are ready to be taught at schools.