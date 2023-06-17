PTI committee recommends strict action against 30 dissident UC chairmen

The 11-member inquiry committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tasked with ascertaining why the party’s 30 union committee chairmen did not show up at the mayoral election on Thursday has recommended strict disciplinary action against all those who did not appear for the poll.

After Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, whom the PTI was backing, did not win the mayoral election due to many PTI City Council members not showing up, Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh established an 11-member committee to probe why those PTI City Council members had not shown up.

The committee was formed following a notification issued by Sindh PTI General Secretary Advocate Ali Palh. Its mandate was to submit a report to the provincial PTI chief by 5pm on Friday explaining the reasons behind the non-attendance of several PTI members at the mayoral election.

A party member, who chose not to disclose their identity, informed The News that among the 30 UC chairmen, three to four had been arrested a day or two before the polling day. However, the remaining chairmen had by their own choice decided to disregard the party's instructions to vote for the JI candidate.

The PTI member mentioned that PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi also did not vote on the polling day as he preferred to retain his provincial assembly seat. Additionally, one PTI member elected on a reserved seat for labour also abstained from voting and these two individuals were not part of the dissident group, he added.

A PTI MPA and member of the investigation committee confirmed to The News that the committee had finalised its report, which had been forwarded to the central leadership of the party.

The MPA added that the committee had recommended strict disciplinary action against the dissident group that chose to remain at the Pakistan Peoples Party’s safe house in Clifton.