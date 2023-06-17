JI leaders, except Naeem, were willing to accept deputy mayor’s slot, says Nasir

The Karachi leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), except its city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, was willing to accept the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) offer of the deputy mayor’s post to the JI, but Rehman persisted with his stubborn desire of not accepting anything less than the mayoral position.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made this claim in a statement issued on Friday.

He said that logically, the JI should have accepted the PPP’s offer of the city’s deputy mayor post. “The Peoples Party went to the Idara Noor-e-Haq while the Jamaat-e-Islami went to Zaman Park as these two instances show well the political vision of the two parties,” he added.

The PPP was the rightful claimant to the mayoral post on the basis of the mandate given by the residents of Karachi, Shah said.

“It is unreasonable to assume that the local government representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could vote for Hafiz Naeemur Rehman when they don’t even follow Imran Khan,” he remarked.

He said the PPP under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would serve the people of Karachi beyond their expectations.

“While holding a white flag in our hand we will now try to persuade Hafiz Naeem that he should wait for the next turn after abandoning his stubborn attitude,” he added.