JI lambastes PPP for ‘stealing its mandate’

In response to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq’s call for observe a countrywide black day against the election of the Karachi mayor, the Karachi chapter of the party held a large demonstration on Shahrah-e-Quaideen against what it said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) fascist tactics to capture the Karachi mayor’s office through undemocratic, unconstitutional and illegal tactics.

A large number of people assembled on Shahrah-e-Quaideen to record their protest against the PPP government in Sindh. The protesters carried placards and banners, and chanted slogans against what they termed rigging in the local government elections in Karachi.

Addressing the protesters, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the entire country had expressed solidarity with Karachi and its people against rigging in the local government elections. He added that even children across the country had been identifying the PPP leadership as the mandate thief.

He remarked that Asif Ali Zardari and his party had been eyeing the coveted post of the prime minister for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the days to come, but the PPP and its leadership would have to face resistance across the country and answer for their misdeeds and murder of democracy through snatching the mandate of others.

The JI leader said that 35 million Karachiites would not accept the fake mayoral elections in the city. The JI had launched a fresh phase of the Karachi Rights Movement for a constitutional, democratic and legal drive against the fake mayoral election, he added.

He also announced that the JI would hold a big convention titled Karachi Rights Convention in the days to come. The exact date for the event would be announced soon, he said. Talking about the missing union committee chairmen belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who did not show up in the mayoral election, he said that 31 elected UC chairmen were abducted and held hostage at a residential facility in Clifton and another farmhouse.

He lambasted the PPP saying that the party never accepted the mandate of others. The PPP accepted the disintegration of the country in 1970s but did not accept the mandate of its political opponents, he recalled.

Rehman said the JI had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan on June 13, demanding production of all the missing UC chairmen for the mayoral election. The provincial election commission was misleading the media and the nation by declining any such letter, he said.

He quoted the judicial proceedings as saying that the mayoral elections would become null and wide if the JI’s petition regarding the new amendment to the local government law was granted by the court of law. He also expressed the hope that the JI would win the case of six UCs on the basis of the original form 12 and 13.

He said the PPP leaders’ statement about the Karachi charter was nothing but a tactic to mislead the people as the party had failed to deliver despite ruling the province for over one-and-a-half decades. The K-IV water supply project had been pending since 18 years, he said and highlighted that the Karachi Circular Railway project was also in a shambles despite the fact that it had been inaugurated almost a dozen of times.

‘No one kidnapped’

The Karachi Peoples Party President (PPP), Saeed Ghani, who also serves as the labour minister in the Sindh government, has dismissed that Jamaat-e-Islami’s criticism of the mayoral election held on Thursday stating that the election was held in accordance with the law.

Talking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly building, he said those trying to render the electoral process controversial were wrong.

Ghani expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for the electoral success of the PPP in the local government polls.

He added that the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and JI’s mayoral candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman should be held responsible for the decision of around 30 PTI’s City Council members to abstain from voting.

He said that from day one, Rehman had been showing stubbornness as he wanted to become the mayor at all cost.

He said the residents of Karachi deserved appreciation for the election of Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the mayor.

He told the media that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been serving the people of Karachi and the mayor-elect Wahab and deputy mayor-elect Salman Abdullah Murad would do their best to come to the expectations of the Karachiites.

He said the PPP had the desire to work along with other political parties to serve the people of Karachi in the best possible manner.

The PPP should not be blamed for the persistent internal differences within the PTI causing disunity among its workers, the Karachi PPP president said.

He added that the PTI’s City Council members who abstained from voting in the mayoral election were in contact with the media and it proved that they had not been kidnapped.

He said the family members of those PTI’s elected local government representatives also did not lodge any FIR in this regard.

He said CCTV footage purportedly showed that one of the PTI’s UC chairmen had been abducted but later on the same day, he turned up for polling and voted in favour of the JI’s candidate.

He informed the media that even PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi had been produced at the polling station for the mayoral election despite the fact that he had not taken oath as a member of the City Council.

The labour minister appealed to the JI to come forward to serve the people of Karachi saying that the PPP would contact all the concerned stakeholders in this regard irrespective of its serious differences with any party.

To a question, he said the JI had properly established a polling camp outside the Arts Council building and assembled its followers.

To another question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan in its meeting with the candidates had informed them that the gates of the polling station would close by 11am on the election day and it was obligatory upon the PTI and JI’s City Council members to timely turn up for casting their votes.