Pakistan to play two Asia Cup matches at home: Sethi

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, Najam Sethi, has said that the national team will play two home matches in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

During a press conference at the PCB headquarters, alongside COO Salman Naseer, he said that Pakistan would play a minimum of two matches at home.

Sethi also hinted at the possibility of Pakistan hosting a Super 4s match at home. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that Pakistan would host the first four matches, while the remaining matches, including the final, would be held in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup 2023 will feature six teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4s stage. Pakistan are placed in the same group as arch-rivals India and Nepal. The other group has defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as a preparation opportunity for the Asian teams leading up to the ICC Men's World Cup.

About his position in the board, he stated that he will accept any decision made by PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is the PCB's patron.

Sethi emphasised that his primary responsibility was to restore the 2014 constitution. The PCB is now ready for elections with regional and departmental representatives on board. The election will be announced once two nominees are finalized.

Sethi expressed his desire to avoid any conflicts and mentioned that if the patron and former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf want him to continue, he would be okay with it. However, he would also welcome the decision if they prefer Zaka to become the chairman. Zaka, a former PCB chairman, met with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Mazari twice this month, leading to discussions about a potential change in the PCB chairmanship.