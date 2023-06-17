Aamer expects call as Test team to be announced today

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Aamer Jamal is likely to earn a place in the Pakistan touring squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka to be played in July.

Chief Selector Haroon Rashid is all set to announce the team today (Saturday) and chances are there that white-ball specialist Aamer may earn a place in the team as a back-up fast bowler. Though Aamer has played T20 cricket for the country but never considered for the selection for the longer format in the recent past. However, considering the weather and tough playing conditions, he may be required to bowl long spells. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Hassan Ali are expected to lead Pakistan attack for the two-Test series starting in the third week of July.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when asked why the team was being announced at such an early stage, he said that the Board wanted to keep the selected players updated well in time.

The general impression, however, is that such an early announcement may have to do something with the proposed chances in the PCB.

“Chances are there that we may have to see changes at the helm of affairs in the Board. These hasty decisions may have to do something with these expected changes,” an inside source said. When asked as to whether any change in the management of the team is expected to be made if at all change of guards is confirmed in PCB? “You cannot rule it out. Chances of change always remain within the team and even the management,” he said.

Tayyab Tahir and Haris Sohail both are likely to miss the cut in a team that otherwise looks balanced. Both wicketkeepers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to fight for a place in the playing XI during the series. It will be too early to suggest who will be preferred although Captain Babar would definitely prefer Rizwan. The Sri Lankan Board has yet to confirm dates of the two Tests. According to the tentative schedule, following the three-day practice match, the first Test would start from July 16 with the second starting from July 25. Both the Tests are expected to be played at Galle.

The national cricket camp will start from July 3 in Karachi from where the team will depart on July 9. Likely Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Imamul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Huraira, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali.