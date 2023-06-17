Rudi Garcia named new Napoli boss

NAPLES: Rudi Garcia said on Thursday he was "as motivated as ever" after the Frenchman was named coach of runaway Italian champions Napoli.
Ex-Roma boss Garcia, 59, takes over from Luciano Spalletti who left his position after guiding the southern club to their first Scudetto in 33 years.
Garcia was sacked by Cristiano Ronaldo´s Al Nassr in April with the Saudi Arabian side second in the table just months after the five-time Ballon d´Or winner joined in a deal worth tens of millions of dollars.
"What a pleasure to take on the Napoli project. What a please to return to Italy," Garcia said on Twitter.
