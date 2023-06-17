Balochistan hockey officials’ families to get compensation

KARACHI: The Prime Minister's talent hunt programme in Balochistan which was stopped after the death of four officials in a traffic accident will be completed, said Arsalan Ahmed, coordinator of the programme.

In October 2022, Mujahid Islam Butt, Mir Ali Kurd, Abdul Rahim Durrani and Imtiaz Shah of Balochistan Hockey Association died in an accident when they were travelling to Quetta from Khuzdar.

"We will carry forward their mission with PHF and Balochistan Hockey Association and complete the talent hunt programme. On the special instructions of PM special assistant Shiza Fatima Khawaja, I met the families of Balochistan martyrs. God willing, compensation will be paid to the families of the martyrs very soon," Arsalan said. PHF Secretary General Haider Hussain said that PHF will provide all technical support to complete the programme while HEC will bear the financial expenses.

Haji Lashkari Raisani, Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation, said that the officials lost their lives during the talent hunt programme.