Fast bowling camp to begin today

LAHORE: The specialised camp for fast bowlers will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Saturday (today).
The players will start training at 9:30am till 12pm at the LCCA Ground. On June 18 and 20, training will be conducted from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. Players in the camp:
Fast bowlers – Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani
Batters – Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir.
