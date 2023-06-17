Beijing roasts in record mid-June temperatures

BEIJING: Temperatures in Beijing hit a record for mid-June of 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 Fahrenheit) on Friday, China´s meteorological authority said, warning the public to stay indoors.
“At around 2:30 pm on June 16, the temperature at Beijing´s Nanjiao observatory hit 39.4 degrees Celsius, breaking the record high for mid-June,” the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) wrote in a social media post.
The CMA said the coming days would see temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius in Beijing, adding that “the public should reduce the duration of outdoor activity and beware of heatstroke”. Beijing is under an orange alert for high temperatures -- the second-highest warning level.
Eight provincial capitals across the country recorded their highest temperatures of the year on Thursday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with many countries experiencing deadly heatwaves and temperatures hitting records across Asia in recent weeks.
Multiple locations in Hebei province were under red alert -- the highest -- for temperatures over 40 degrees on Friday.
LOS ANGELES: The multi-million-dollar deal that a media group run by Britain´s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to...
KHARTOUM: The conflict in Sudan has displaced more than one million children, 270,000 of them in the Darfur region,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s new coalition government, which includes the far-right Finns Party, on Friday announced plans to...
LONDON: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was unveiled on Friday as the Daily Mail´s new star columnist -- but...
ATHENS: Greek rescuers on Friday scanned the Ionian Sea by air and boat for survivors of a migrant boat sinking, as...