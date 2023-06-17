‘Very strong’ quake shakes western France

BORDEAUX: A rare 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit large parts of western France on Friday evening, with the seismology bureau BCSF calling it “very strong” amid reports of damage to buildings.
Ecology transition minister Christophe Bechu said it was “one of the strongest quakes registered on the mainland”. AFP records show the last earthquakes of similar strength in France struck in the early 2000s.
The national network for seismic surveillance RENASS recorded the quake at 5.3 while the French Central Seismological Bureau (BCSF) put it at 5.8.
In the Deux-Sevres department one was person was slightly injured and treated on the spot, the prefecture said.
