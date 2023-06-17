Tornado ravages Texas town, three reported dead, 100 hurt

WASHINGTON: A “horrific” tornado ripped through a northern Texas town on Friday causing widespread destruction, with reports that at least three people were killed and up to 100 others injured.
Several million Americans across multiple southern and midwestern states were under severe weather alerts as dangerous storms fueled by high temperatures battered the region, bringing tornadoes, thunderstorms and hail the size of golf balls.
Tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida.
A fierce tornado slammed Perryton, a town of some 8,000 people in the Texas Panhandle, on Thursday evening with storm-chaser drone video showing several buildings including mobile homes destroyed or damaged, trees uprooted and vehicles overturned.
