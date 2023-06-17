Hungarian teachers rally against ‘revenge’ education law

BUDAPEST: Several thousand Hungarian teachers and students rallied on Friday in Budapest against a draft education reform bill they say punishes teachers for protesting for better pay and working conditions.

Dubbed a ´revenge law´ by critics, the legislation which regulates pay grades and working hours in schools has fuelled unrest among teachers protesting over broader education reforms since last year.

Teachers supported by student groups have been staging regular unauthorised strike action and holding rallies outside the Interior Ministry which oversees education. “Yesterday was my last day in my little group, I resigned,” said Laura Vag, a kindergarten teacher, as lawmakers debated the bill inside parliament.