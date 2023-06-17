Saeed Sheikh honoured by Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston City Council

HOUSTON, Texas: Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, was honoured by Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Houston City Council in recognition of his outstanding three decades of community service and for receiving the Sister Cities International ‘Volunteer of the Year Award’.

The Volunteer of the Year Annual Award honours an exemplary volunteer chosen from over 138 countries across six continents for their contributions to the sister city movement. It recognises the leadership and talent that benefit local sister city programmes and the larger sister city network.

During the Council Meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his appreciation for the remarkable work of Mr Sheikh, which he has witnessed over the past eight years. He also extended his sincerest congratulations to Mr Sheikh on behalf of the people of Houston for his selection as the Sister Cities International (SCI) ‘Volunteer of the Year’ and presented him with the award. Mayor Turner added that this accolade from SCI is a strong recognition of Mr Sheikh’s outstanding work in advancing the goals and mission of the Sister Cities movement and the principles of citizen diplomacy.

Mr Sheikh’s leadership of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association, organisation of the Houston Iftar, and his range of humanitarian initiatives, including the efforts during Covid-19 and Pakistan Floods Relief Efforts, reflect great credit on him, the Sister Cities programme, and all of Houston. Present on the occasion was Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry of Pakistan, who also expressed his congratulations to Muhammad Saeed Sheikh for this distinguished award and acknowledgment by the City of Houston.