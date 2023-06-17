Indian minister’s home set ablaze in Manipur state

NEW DELHI: A federal Indian minister’s house was set on fire by a mob in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, which has been hit by clashes between members of rival ethnic groups for over a month, officials said on Friday.
Junior foreign minister R. K. Ranjan Singh’s office confirmed that a mob vandalised and set fire to his house in the Manipur capital Imphal.
“Fortunately none of the caretakers or family members were injured in the attack on the house,” said an aide to Singh in New Delhi.
Singh is a federal minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Modi’s ruling party also governs the state of Manipur.
“I am shocked. The law and order situation in Manipur has totally failed,” Singh told ANI. The attack comes after weeks of violent clashes between members of the Kuki ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills, and Meiteis, the dominant community in the lowlands of the state.
