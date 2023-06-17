Cyclone Biparjoy leaves destructive trail on Indian coast

MANDVI, India: Cyclone Biparjoy tore down power poles and uprooted trees on Friday after pummelling the Indian coastline, though the storm was weaker than feared and there were no immediate reports of deaths.

People in the Indian state of Gujarat fled the path of Biparjoy -- which means “disaster” in Bengali -- before it made landfall on Thursday evening.

The storm packed sustained winds of up to 125-km per hour as it struck -- but weakened overnight, with Indian forecasters expecting it to calm into a moderate low-pressure system by late on Friday.

There had been no deaths reported in Gujarat but 23 people had been injured in the storm, relief director C.C. Patel told AFP.

Driving rain and howling winds continued to lash the state´s coast on Friday despite the worst of the danger receding.

“I´ve never seen anything like this before,” Mukesh Pattni, 22, told AFP from the concrete shophouse where he and 10 other family members took shelter.

“I haven´t eaten anything since yesterday. Trees are falling, everything is falling apart.” State relief commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters that nearly 500 homes had been partially damaged after Biparjoy made landfall.

More than 1,000 villages around the coast were without electricity on Friday as the force of the storm knocked down power lines. Rescue crews were working to clear trees knocked onto roads and restore access to villages.

In Gujarat, more than 100,000 people had been moved from the storm´s path before it struck, the state government said.Cyclones are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean, where tens of millions of people live.

In 2021, the coast of Gujarat was hit by the more powerful Cyclone Tauktae, which killed more than 150 people and caused large-scale destruction. More than 4,000 people died in India when another cyclone hit the same coastline in 1998.