Pentagon Papers whistleblower Ellsberg dies at 92

NEW YORK: Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who leaked the “Pentagon Papers” about the Vietnam War, died on Friday, his family announced. He was 92.

Ellsberg announced in March that doctors told him he had terminal pancreatic cancer and only around six months to live.

“He was not in pain, and was surrounded by loving family,” his wife and children said in a statement announcing his death -- and highlighting that his last months had been well spent despite his illness.

Ellsberg´s family said he had been “thrilled to be able to give up the salt-free diet his doctor had him on for five years.”

“Hot chocolate, croissants, cake, poppyseed bagels, and lox gave him extra pleasure in these final months,” they wrote. “He also enjoyed re-watching his favourite movies, including several viewings of his all-time favorite, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”